Sally Corscadden appointed Senior High Performance Director of the Irish Eventing team

Horse Sport Ireland, the Governing Body for Equestrian Sport in Ireland, are delighted to announce that Sally Corscadden has been appointed Senior High Performance Director (incorporating the role of Chef d’Equipe) of the Irish Eventing team.

In her role as Eventing Senior High Performance Director, Sally Corscadden (pictured left), will focus on the delivery of the high performance plan 2017/2020 and on performance targets for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games campaign and will take responsibility for planning, monitoring, selection and performance at international level for European, World and Olympic competition.

Meath-based Sally Corscadden has more than 25 years experience as a medal-winning Eventing rider and coach. She was a member of Ireland’s Bronze medal winning team at the 1993 European Championships and has served as High Performance Manager of the Irish Young Rider teams which have won a Gold, two Silver and two Bronze medals at European Championship level from 2011 to 2015.

She will be appointing experienced coaches to her team, and will work closely with professionals from the Institute of Sport. Sally has been with Horse Sport Ireland since 2008, initially as a coach with the Young Rider and Junior squads and more recently as Team Manager and Chef d’Equipe with the Young Rider team. In 2013 she started the Under 25 Development Programme which has proved very successful.

Speaking after her appointment, Sally Corscadden said:

“I am very excited and honoured to be given this opportunity and really look forward to the challenge of working with the Senior Eventing Squad. I hope to bring with me the successful medal-winning formula of the Young Riders, to develop a well-structured, sports science based performance programme. I will put into practice my experience and learning from the Pursuit of Excellence Programme (PEP), which is run by the Sport Ireland Institute. The aim is to produce riders who can compete for medals with the ultimate aim of Olympic Gold in Tokyo 2020.”

Don Hannigan MRCVS, Chairman of the HSI Senior Eventing High Performance Committee added:

“On behalf of the HSI Senior Eventing High Performance Committee, I am delighted to welcome Sally as our new Senior High Performance Director. Having followed her medal-winning results with Irish Young Rider teams in the past, I am thrilled that she has been given the opportunity to manage our Senior team. I wish Sally and our squad the very best of luck in the quest for Olympic qualification and our ultimate goal of winning an Olympic Gold medal in Eventing.”