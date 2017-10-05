Sam Bennett wins Sparkassen Münsterland Giro in Germany

The one-day “Sparkassen Münsterland Giro” in Germany ended with a hectic finale, where BORA – hansgrohe’s Irish sprinter Sam Bennett took the win.

The “Sparkassen Münsterland Giro”, in its 12th year, begins near the city of Münster. The race covers 199km on a rolling course, earmarked for the sprinters in the peloton. The riders complete four laps of a circuit before finishing in the city centre of Münster.

The team worked hard, showed great teamwork to keep the gap low and brought sprinter Bennett into a good position on the last kilometres of the race. In the end Bennett, Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) and Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) crossed the line next to each other; the jury had to take a look on the photo-finish before the BORA – hansgrohe rider was declared the victor.

A four – men breakaway escaped relatively early and built up a maximum gap of 4 minutes. The German squad BORA – hansgrohe stayed in the main bunch and rode for the Irishman, attempting to bring him to the finale in a good position. After 90km of racing the four escapees still had a two-minute gap.

With 38 km remaining, a duo attacked out of the breakaway and built a gap of one minute. BORA – hansgrohe riders Andreas Schillinger, Lukas Pöstlberger and Christoph Pfingsten worked hard and set the pace. With 18km to the finishing line, the peloton caught the duo and the expected bunch sprint was set up. BORA – hansgrohe had their leader Sam Bennett in a good position for the finale.

As the race came on the final lap the pace was high. Sam Bennett began his sprint and crossed the line next to Phil Bauhaus and André Greipel. The jury needed some minutes to look through the photo-finish before the BORA – hansgrohe sprinter was confirmed as the 2017 winner ahead of Bauhaus and Greipel.

Sports director André Schulze was more than happy with Bennett’s performance:

“In the sprint Sam was just incredible. The team did a great job and Sam finished this great teamwork with a well-deserved victory. I am more than happy.”

Sam Bennett, winner of Stage 3 in this year’s Paris Nice, was grateful and said in the fin

“It’s an amazing feeling to take the win, especially after this strong start list here today! It was so close but I am so happy and want to thank my whole team for their great teamwork and work today!”