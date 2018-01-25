Sam Bennett wins Towards Zero Race Melbourne

Waterford’s Sam Bennett took victory in the Towards Zero Race Melbourne, a fast-paced circuit race, the first of two events at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Australia.

The race, on the Albert Park Formula One Grand Prix circuit, consisted of 22 laps of a 5.3 km circuit, a total of over 116 km. The course’s flat profile, which made for very fast-paced racing, was complicated by some tight turns, which became particularly significant going into the finishing stretch. With a sprint classification also being included as part of the race, points were awarded to the three fastest riders at intermediate sprint points on laps 5, 10 and 15.

It was expected the day would end in a bunch sprint; however this did not stop several riders from trying their luck and attempting to escape off the front of the peloton. A large group initially managed to establish itself at the head of the race, but the number of riders present was reduced to seven by the fourth lap. Two laps later, they had built up an advantage of 48 seconds, and maintained this gap for much of the race, increasing it to a maximum of 1:15 at one point.

The break worked well together to attempt to counteract the effects of the crosswinds, and managed to stay out in front for 20 laps. With the sprinters’ teams putting down the hammer and driving a hard tempo to pull back their advantage, the seven breakaway riders were caught in the last lap, with Sam Bennett sprinting to victory ahead of Viviani and Von Hoff in second and third places respectively.

Discussing today’s win, the Irish rider said:

“This win is really important for my morale and confidence. I came to the Tour Down Under and unfortunately fell ill there, and didn’t have very good form. Yesterday I even had to turn back from training, because I felt in a bad way. So today’s result is a bit of a surprise. I had good legs and the BORA-hansgrohe guys did an excellent job to put me in a good position into the final stretch. It is very encouraging to get this win, which I think bodes well for the rest of the season. To win twice here is also a great feeling.”