Scott Evans to retire from Badminton

Three-time Irish Olympian Scott Evans has confirmed his intention to retire from the sport of Badminton.

The Dubliner will compete in his last event next week in the European Team Championships which take place in Russia.

The 30-year-old became the first Irishman to qualify for the Olympics in the sport back in Beijing in 2008 while his biggest achievement was winning the Irish Open in 2012 as well as making the London and Rio games.

Evans became the first Irishman to win a Badminton match in Rio and while he came to public attention with his elaborate winning celebrations he did manage to finish 9thoverall.

The eight-time National Champion released a statement to release the news.

“The time is the right to retire after 14 years of full-time training and full-time participation on the world tour.

“I know what it takes to be a professional athlete every single day and what I need to do to be at my best and I don’t have the same desire as before.

“This hasn’t been an easy decision, but I feel it is the right one. Having the opportunity to finish my career while representing my country will be the best way to end this chapter.”

He added: “I am very grateful to Badminton Ireland, Sport Ireland, The Olympic Council of Ireland and Hegarty Financial Management for giving me the opportunities to live my dream and be a professional badminton player for 14 years. Without their support my journey wouldn’t have been possible.”

“I would like to sincerely thank my parents and brother who have been through the highest highs and when I have hit rock bottom. I would also like to thank Jim Laugesen who took me on at 17 years of age and still helps me to this day and to Camille, for all her support.”