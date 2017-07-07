Shanghai Darts Masters Results – VAN GERWEN retains title

Darts results – MICHAEL VAN GERWEN defended his Shanghai Darts Masters title in style as he whitewashed Dave Chisnall in the final of the second World Series event of 2017.

The Pullman Hotel Shanghai South hosted the event for a second year and world number one Van Gerwen did not disappoint in the final with an unstoppable display.

Van Gerwen had earlier stared defeat in the face in his quarter-final against Phil Taylor, hitting back from 5-0 down before seeing the 16-time World Champion miss one match dart.

The world number one prevailed in a deciding leg before seeing off James Wade in the semi-finals, and made light work of Chisnall to retain the title.

The decider began with the Dutchman pinning double 12 for a comfortable opening leg hold, before a 14-dart break set the tone for the rest of the match.

A first maximum for Van Gerwen followed as he moved in to a 3-0 lead, then taking out 65 on double four to open up a four-leg gap.

The 28-year-old went into the break with a 6-0 advantage courtesy of a simple hold of throw and then a 12-dart break, taking out 84 on double 12.

The World Champion only allowed Chisnall a single shot at the bull in the entire match and sealed the win in style, checking out 114 to confirm the victory with a 102.77 average.

“It feels amazing,” said Van Gerwen. “I worked hard for this and I’m glad I can hold this trophy.

“After the game against Phil I played phenomenal and it gave me great confidence. You have to be confident if you want to win trophies like this.

“You have to be ruthless in darts and if I can win 8-0 I try to win 8-0. I only want to win all the time, it’s not always that easy but I played well.

“This gives me great confidence for next week in Las Vegas and the World Matchplay. I’m over the moon.

“It’s going to be good fun in Las Vegas and I hope I can hold another trophy there.”

Chisnall’s defeat saw him lose out to Van Gerwen in a second World Series of Darts final, following his reverse in Perth last August, and he has now not defeated the Dutchman for almost 18 months.

“I didn’t turn up in the final,” admitted the world number five. “I was so tired, and when you play Michael he makes you even more tired when you watch him hitting treble 20 after treble 20.

“The best player won on the weekend so well done to Michael. I’ll get him one day.”

The day had not started so comfortably for Van Gerwen though, with the defending champion trailing Phil Taylor 5-0 in the quarter-final.

An incredible fightback followed as Van Gerwen won eight of the last ten legs including five maximums and a 106 checkout to stun Taylor.

The semi-final also began slowly for Van Gerwen as Wade – who had earlier defeated Peter Wright 8-5 – raced in to a 2-0 lead.

This was the prompt for the Dutchman to turn on the afterburners with finishes of 130 and 143 putting him in to a commanding position before going on to seal an 8-3 victory.

Wade, who was runner-up in Shanghai last year, was unable to cope with Van Gerwen’s scoring power and consistency on the double attempts as a place in the final was sealed.

Chisnall, who was making his seventh appearance in a televised final, had earlier faced Gerwyn Price in the last eight where an average of 103.37 was enough to earn him an 8-4 win.

Raymond van Barneveld was Chisnall’s opponent in the semi-final, where five maximums helped secure the 36-year-old another 8-4 win and a spot in the final.

Van Barneveld had opened the quarter-finals in style with a clinical 8-1 defeat of Gary Anderson, who never recovered from seeing the Dutchman take out 126 and 121 on his way to a five-leg lead early on.

It was to be Van Gerwen’s day though, as the world number one took home the ¥300,000 prize and a ninth World Series of Darts title.

The World Series returns on July 14-15 as the world’s best players head to Las Vegas for the inaugural U.S Darts Masters at the Tropicana Las Vegas – a Doubletree by Hilton.

The tournament will be preceded on July 11-12 by two days of Qualifiers and on July 13 by the North American Championship, where eight players from the USA and Canada will do battle for the domestic title and a William Hill World Darts Championship place.

2017 Shanghai Darts Masters

Friday July 7

Quarter-Finals

Raymond van Barneveld 8-1 Gary Anderson

Dave Chisnall 8-4 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 8-7 Phil Taylor

James Wade 8-5 Peter Wright

Semi-Finals

Dave Chisnall 8-4 Raymond van Barneveld

Michael van Gerwen 8-3 James Wade

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-0 Dave Chisnall