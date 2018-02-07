Show Jumper Mark McAuley wins Accumulator at Bordeaux World Cup Show

Louth’s Mark McAuley took victory in the Accumulator competition at the World Cup fixture in Bordeaux, France, over the weekend.

McAuley, from Ardee, and the 9-year-old gelding Valentino Tuilière were first to go in the competition and posted what proved an unbeatable target, collecting the maximum 65 points in a time of 44.93 seconds.

France’s former World No.1 Simon Delestre came closest to giving the Bordeaux audience a home win, but he had to settle for second place with Filou Carlo Zimequest, almost a second slower than the Irish winner.

German Eventing rider Michael Jung took third place with Fischer Chelsea.