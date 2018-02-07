Home / Other Sports / Show Jumper Mark McAuley wins Accumulator at Bordeaux World Cup Show

Show Jumper Mark McAuley wins Accumulator at Bordeaux World Cup Show

By
Updated: February 7, 2018
Jessica Rodrigues -rbpresse

Louth’s Mark McAuley took victory in the Accumulator competition at the World Cup fixture in Bordeaux, France, over the weekend.

McAuley, from Ardee, and the 9-year-old gelding Valentino Tuilière were first to go in the competition and posted what proved an unbeatable target, collecting the maximum 65 points in a time of 44.93 seconds.

France’s former World No.1 Simon Delestre came closest to giving the Bordeaux audience a home win, but he had to settle for second place with Filou Carlo Zimequest, almost a second slower than the Irish winner.

German Eventing rider Michael Jung took third place with Fischer Chelsea.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>