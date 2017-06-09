Showjumping – Daniel Coyle wins Bantrel Cup at Spruce Meadows

23 year-old rising Irish showjumping star Daniel Coyle narrowly defeated American Kent Farrington to win the Bantrel Cup in the International Ring at Spruce Meadows in Canada.

With an impressive entry in the Bantrel Cup 1.55m, 42 horse rider combinations were tested by 2016 Olympic Games Course Designer Guilherme Jorge of Brazil. The competition with one jump off saw 12 efforts in the first round with a time allowed of 77 seconds. In the first round, 16 riders of the impressive starting order roster managed to clear the track under the time allowed, qualifying them for what would turn out to be an incredibly exhilarating jump off.

Kent Farrington (USA), currently the world number one ranked rider, set the pace with an impressive ride over the jump off course with the 11 year-old gelding, Sherkan Dumaury.

Egypt’s Sameh El Dahan was next to follow Farrington in the jump off with Sumas Zorro, a 13 year-old Irish Sport Horse mare. The pair laid out a round to rival the current world number one but they were just shy of the pace set by Sherkan.

In the end it was Ireland’s Daniel Coyle who would take the win over Farrington and Sherkan in a round that not only impressed crowds with the speed of the 11 year-old Holstein mare, Cita, but also in her agility over the challenging jump off track.

The Irish combination went clear in 38.27 seconds beating the American’s time of 38.73 seconds.

Winning rider, Coyle, said: “Cita is incredibly careful she jumped the last Grand Prix in Wellington – she was double clear and she hasn’t knocked a fence since. She’s jumped maybe 10 International classes from 1.45m up and hasn’t knocked a fence. So I know if she knocks one it isn’t intentional so if I can ride her correctly – she usually won’t make a mistake. I knew I had a really good chance.”