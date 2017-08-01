Showjumping double for Daniel Coyle at Ottawa International Horse Show

Ireland’s Daniel Coyle won the Seven-Year-Old Young Jumper at the CSI3* Ottawa International Horse Show at Wesley Clover Parks in Ottawa, Ontario, and followed it up by claiming both first and second prizes to dominate the $35,000 AECON Jumper Classic at the same venue.

In the Seven-Year-Old Jumper competition, a starting field of 11 young horses jumped the track, with four leaving all the rails in place to advance to the jump-off. Riding Farrel, 22 year-old Coyle was clear in a time of 34.30 seconds to take the win over Jonathan McCrea of the United States, who had crossed the timers in 39.28 seconds riding Lapino, with Canadian Sarah Johnstone third.

“He’s actually very green for a seven-year-old. He does get a little green sometimes and has a fence down here or a fence down there. He’s very good, though, and I’m sure he’ll come through to the top. I jumped fences one, two, and three and he was jumping very well, so I thought ‘if I keep riding well, he’s going to be very good’, and he was” the winning rider said.

Twenty two entries faced off over the Anthony D’Ambrosio-designed course in the $35,000 AECON Jumper Classic, with eight horse and rider combinations advancing to the jump-off.

Coyle was the first to return for the tie-breaking round, setting the time to beat at 38.78 seconds aboard Grafton, an 11-year-old chestnut selle francais stallion. While six other riders would try, Coyle proved to be the only competitor capable of bettering his own performance. With his second jump-off mount, Tienna, the Irishman again raced over the shortened jump-off track to trip the timers in 37.50 seconds and claim a one-two finish.

Proving just how fast the Irish rider went, ten-time Canadian Olympian Ian Millar, finished well off the winning pace with a jump-off time of 42.09 seconds riding Vittorio 8, in third place.

“I tried to be as fast as I could on Grafton. He’s not as fast naturally as Tienna is, but he had a very good round which always makes a rider a little bit more confident going back in with the next horse. I planned to do the same kind of track when I came back with Tienna, but the class is never over until the last person goes in and I knew I still had a few people behind me so I didn’t want to leave the door open” Coyle explained.

A first-time competitor at the CSI3* Ottawa International Horse Show, Daniel Coyle used the event as preparation for CSIO5* Hickstead in England, where he will ride Cita as a member of the Irish Nations’ Cup team, followed by the prestigious Dublin Horse Show in his homeland.