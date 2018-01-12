Showjumping: Ireland’s Jordan Coyle wins $35,000 Equinimity WEF Challenge Cup Round One in Florida

Jordan Coyle tasted success at the 2018 Winter Equestrian Festival at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Florida, when riding Eristov to victory in the $35,000 Equinimity WEF Challenge Cup Round One.

There were 36 entries in the first round of the $35,000 competition and they competed over a course set by Eric Hasbrouck of the USA. Eleven were clear to continue to the jump-off, to which 10 returned. Coyle and Eristov were fourth in the jump-off order, and had to follow a very quick time of 37.999 seconds set by American Todd Minikus with Victorio 5.

Coyle and Eristov left a stride out in the first line and also in the line to the double combination, which led them to cross the finishing line in a winning time of 37.662 seconds. Minikus finished in second, while Briton Emily Mason and Explosion W took third in 39.008 seconds.

Jordan Coyle, who is a brother of the Irish international rider Daniel Coyle, is a professional rider for Old Salem Farm in North Salem, New York.

“I had no idea what to expect,” explained Coyle. “The horse this week jumped a few smaller classes. That was his first big class ever – he’s never jumped that big before. I knew he was good enough to jump it and after the first round, I was just happy with that. The jump-off was one of those rounds where everything just worked out. I’d say if I did it another ten times it would never happen like that again, so I suppose you could say it was luck. It wasn’t easy, but it suited him because he has such a big jump and a big step.”

The 2018 Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida, which began last Wednesday, continues until April 1st.