Showjumping – Irish 1-2 in five-star class at Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida

Derry’s Daniel Coyle led an Irish 1-2, beating Corkman Shane Sweetnam, in the five-star $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1m45 Power and Speed at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Wellington, Florida.

Coyle and the 10 year old mare Tienna took the winner’s prize having posted a clear round in 28.50 seconds over the course built by Ireland’s Alan Wade. They pipped Sweetnam and Cyklon who had posted a time of 28.70 seconds, with Mexico’s Santiago Lambre and Doloris third in 29.04 seconds.

Having moved the mare up to the Grand Prix ranks recently, Coyle has had to adjust to Tienna’s way of going.

He said, “She’s a chestnut mare, and one thing I’ve found out that I should have known already is that she’s a typical chestnut mare. She really likes to go her own way. If you get involved with her way of going too much, she really doesn’t like it. If that’s the way she likes to go and the way she likes to win, then of course, that’s it.”

Final Results: $35,000 Douglas Elliman 1.45m Jumpers

1. Tienna and Daniel Coyle (IRL) 0/0/28.50 seconds.

2. Cyklon and Shane Sweetnam, 0/0/28.70 seconds.

3. Doloris and Santiago Lambre (MEX), 0/0/29.04 seconds.