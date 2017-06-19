Showjumping – Two five star wins for Cian O’Connor in Austria

Cian O’Connor has continued his winning run by taking victory in two events at the five-star show at Treffen in Austria.

Firstly the Irish rider won the 1m45 speed class with the 12-year-old stallion Copain du Perchet CH, producing a winning time of 65.17 seconds in a competition that attracted 73 starters.

Dutch rider Jur Vrieling took runner-up spot with Corporal VDL (65.31 seconds), while reigning European Champion Jeroen Dubbeldam of the Netherlands finished third with Gioia van het Neerenbosch (68.53 seconds).

O’Connor then followed up on Saturday as he and the 10-year-old gelding Callisto won the 1m55 jump-off class in a final line up that included the European champion Jeroen Dubbeldam who finished second, Sweden’s Peder Fredricson, Germany’s Marcus Ehning, and O’Connor’s fellow Irish rider Bertram Allen, who eventually finished in seventh place with Dino W when lowering one fence against the clock.

The Meath-based rider was drawn first to go in a 13 horse jump-off, and set what proved to be an unbeatable time of clear in 40.98 seconds to collect the €15,500 winner’s cheque.

Speaking after his win, O’Connor said:

“Sometimes it’s a disadvantage to go first in the jump-off but today it worked out in my favour. I had a plan and I stuck to it and thankfully those who followed were not able to match it.”

O’Connor’s double success in Austria comes on the back of another victory for the Olympic bronze medallist in the five-star Sopot Grand Prix in Poland last weekend where he partnered the stallion Good Luck.