Showjumping wins for Shane Sweetnam & Darragh Kenny

Shane Sweetnam won the Broxel Trophy two-phase 1m45 competition at the first Longines Global Champions Tour fixture of the season in Mexico City.

The Cork rider partnered the 17-year-old stallion Cyklon to the fastest clear to take the winner’s prize of €16,500, while Galway’s Michael Duffy finished fourth with Jule van den Tinnenpot.

In the opening Global Champions League competition at the Mexican venue, the Paris Panthers team, which includes Darragh Kenny, holds the lead after the first round. The Offaly-native and Cassini Z jumped clear while team mate Belgium’s Gregory Wathelet also jumped clear with Coree. Bertram Allen’s Valkenswaard United are in third while the all-Irish Miami Celtics team of Michael Duffy and Denis Lynch are sixth.

“It’s a very good start for us — Gregory did a great job and I had to follow,” commented Kenny ahead of the Global Champions League decider when all 19 teams will return for the second round.