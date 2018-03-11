Silver for Síofa Cléirigh-Büttner in 800m at NCAA Indoor Championships in Texas

Síofra Cléirigh-Büttner (DSD/Villanova) won a silver medal in the 800m event, and in the process set a new Irish record, at NCAA Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships at College Station, Texas.

Coming from seventh position at the halfway stage of the race, the 22 year old Dubliner clocked 2:02.46 in taking the runner’s up spot at the American collegiate meeting. Her time cut 0.12 seconds off the 2013 record of Ciara Everard.

Cléirigh-Büttner’s performance was in fact Villanova University’s best result in the Women’s 800 metres for 30 years, and the Irish woman now hold’s Villanova’s top six best indoor times in the event.

Sabrina Southerland of Oregon claimed the NCAA title in a time of 2:01.55, while Sammy Watson (Texas A&M) finished in third.