Sinéad Kane enters World Record Books by completing World Marathon Challenge

Irish Athlete Sinéad Kane, with the backing of Allianz Ireland, entered the World Record Books on Sunday, becoming the first visually impaired athlete to complete the World Marathon Challenge. The challenge is a gruelling event consisting of 7 marathons, on 7 continents, in 7 days.

Sinéad and guide runner John O’Regan began their journey in the Antarctica on the 23rd January and completed their final marathon in Sydney on Sunday with a time of 4:42:59.

Sinéad’s progress throughout the World Marathon was documented daily, through both Allianz’ social channels, and in a dedicated blog viewable at www.allianz.ie/blog/Sinead777.

2017 WORLD MARATHON CHALLENGE

DATE ACTIVITY

23rd Jan Marathon in Antarctica.

24th Jan Marathon in Punta Arenas.

25th Jan Marathon in Miami.

26th Jan Marathon in Madrid.

27th Jan Marathon in Marrakech.

28th Jan Marathon in Dubai.

29th Jan Marathon in Sydney.