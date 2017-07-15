Síofra Cléirigh Buttner & Alanna Lally make women’s 800m final at European U23 Athletics Championships

Síofra Cléirigh Buttner (DSD) and Alanna Lally (UCD) qualified for the women’s 800m final at the European U23 Athletics Championships in Bygoszcz, Poland, on what proved to be a challenging day one at the championships for other Irish athletes.

In the women’s 800m the first two in each heat qualified as well as the next two fastest athletes. UCD’s Lally ran a personal best in heat 2 of the women’s 800m to finish third in a time of 2:05.54, a time which saw her reach the final.

Síofra Cléirigh Buttner showed composure in what proved to be a bit of a ‘wind tunnel’ in the big open stadium, qualifying automatically in second place in the final heat in 2:06.02.

“It was surprisingly windy out there” admitted the Villanova student Cléirigh Buttner, “I just tried to cover moves. I comfortably came through in the last 400m.”

Meanwhile Crusader’s Andrew Mellon advanced to the men’s 400m semi-finals with a time of 47.38 seconds.

Irish Results – European U23 Athletics Championships, Bydgoszcz, Poland

Women

100m Heat 2 6th Sarah McCarthy (Mid Sutton) 12.19 seconds.

800m Heat 2 3rd Alanna Lally (UCD) 2:05.54 q.

Heat 3 2nd Síofra Cléirigh Buttner (DSD) 2:06.02 Q.

Pole Vault Group A 10th Sarah McKeever (DSD) 3.85m.

Men

400m Heat 1 8th Brandon Arrey (Blarney Inniscarra) 53.00 seconds.

Heat 3 4th Harry Purcell (Trim) 48.04 seconds.

Heat 4 6th Andrew Mellon (Crusaders) 47.38 (q).

1,500m Heat 1 14th Kevin Kelly (St Coca’s) 3:56.12.

Heat 2 13th Andrew Coscoran (Star of the Sea) 3:52.47.

Shot Put Group A 13th John Kelly (Finn Valley) 16.10m.

Hammer Group A 10th Adam King (Iveragh) 63.86m.

Group B 11th Owen Russell (St Andrew’s) 62.28m.