Six World titles decided on Sunday at London 2017

Six sets of medals were down for decision on Sunday: the Men’s and Women’s Marathon, Women’s Pole Vault, Men’s Shot Put, the conclusion of the Women’s Heptathlon, and the night’s highlight, the Women’s 100m.

The 2017 Boston marathon winner Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui gave Kenya its fifth win in the Men’s World Athletics Championships marathon when he won in a time of 2:08.27. The Olympic Games bronze medallist in Rio, Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia, took silver in 2:09.49, with the bronze medal going to Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu, who finished just two seconds behind the Ethiopian in 2:09.51.

Twenty-eight year old Kenyan-born Rose Chelimo won the gold medal in the Women’s Marathon for Bahrain in a season’s best time for her of 2:27.11. Kenya’s Edna Ngeringwong Kilpagat also achieved a season’s best in winning the silver medal in 2:27.18, while Amy Craig of the USA ran 2:27.18, also a season’s personal best time.

Rio silver medallist, 26 year-old American Tori Bowie, won her first Women’s 100m title in 10.85 seconds, defeating the Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josée Ta Lou (10.86) who had lead until the 60m mark. Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands (10.96) took the bronze despite having the slowest season’s best time of the finalists.

New Zealander Tomas Walsh had an incredible series of throws in a high quality final of the Men’s Shot Put with seven competitors over 21m for the first time in history. The Olympic bronze medallist’s 22.03m put him ahead of American Joe Kovacs (21.66m), who took silver, and Croatia’s Stipe Žunic, third with 21.46.

Greece’s European and Olympic Champion Ekaterina Stefanidi won gold in the Women’s Pole Vault (4.91m) with the USA’s Sandi Morris taking the silver medal with a clearance of 4.75m. Cuba’s 2015 champion Yarisley Silva and Venezuela’s Robeiylis Peinado shared the bronze thanks to second time clearances of 4.65m.

The Women’s Heptathlon, contested over both Saturday and Sunday, came to a conclusion last night. The Olympic Champion from Rio, Belgium’s Nafi Thiam added a World Championship gold medal to her collection, finishing with a total of 6,784 points. German Carolin Schafer won the silver with 6,696 points, and Anouk Vetter set a new Dutch National Record points total of 6,636 in winning the bronze.