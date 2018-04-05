Skateboarding in the Olympics: The Marketing Implications

At the next Summer Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020, skateboarding will make its official debut. What this means is that the youth-culture phenomenon which started as a professional sport as far back as the 1960s will now be a medal-worthy part of the mainstream sporting world. But what are the implications for the companies which have grown up in support of skateboarding?

With this question in mind, we’re going to look at how skate brands could benefit from the inclusion of the sport in the Olympics. But first we might need to brush up on the rules, which is why we’re going to look at the official guidance from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Official Guidelines on Olympic Promotion

According to the IOC’s Rule 40, promotion during the Games is not allowed by companies which do not have official sponsorship ties. In fact, athletes are not allowed to even mention their non-sanctioned sponsors, either verbally or on social media. The rules go on to restrict the sizes of logos (which cannot be larger than 20 cm2) on uniforms and to prohibit the placement of stickers on uniforms or items of equipment.

All of this sounds like bad news for skateboard companies, which often require their sponsored riders to display stickers and logos in prominent places. As many – if not all – of these companies will not be official Olympic sponsors, it would seem that they will be completely locked out of the Summer Games.

There is, however, a loophole. And we need to look at a similar action sport to see exactly how it works.

The Snowboarding Example

At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang it was possible to see logos which weren’t officially associated with the Games. This was because snowboarders had discovered a way around the restrictive official rules. According to Rule 40, they were in fact allowed to use equipment which bore the manufacturer’s brand name, provided the equipment had been available for general retail sale in the 12 months prior to the games.

So, what happened at Pyeongchang was that it was possible to see sponsors’ names emblazoned across the undersides of snowboards. Considering that most of the action during snowboard halfpipe events happens in the air, this is prime advertising space – practically a billboard. Add to this the fact that riders usually hold their boards with the bottom logo on display and you have an excellent opportunity for hard goods companies to promote their wares.

How Skateboarding’s Hard Goods Brands Might Benefit

We can now see that it will be possible for skateboarding deck manufactures to be featured at the Summer Olympics, even if they aren’t official sponsors. Of course, this will only be possible if their boards are for sale through skateboard retailers in the 12-month period before the Games. And what this might mean is that the undersides of skateboarders’ decks will feature a single large logo, as opposed to the collages of stickers which currently festoon most of their boards.

This is, of course, an incredible opportunity for deck manufacturers to have their branding seen by millions. However, it does leave out the other players involved in the skateboarding industry.

Manufacturers of wheels, trucks, bearings and bolts may not have the same opportunities to have their logos displayed prominently – or even at all. There has been a recent rise in branded griptape – the sandpaper like surface which covers a skateboard – and companies specialising in this area may have a chance to show off their brand name at the Games. But it remains to be seen if Olympic officials will allow the top portion of a board to display a logo.

Looking at Skateboarding’s Soft Goods Brands

A winner when it comes to promotion during the Olympic Games might be skate footwear companies. However, many of the world’s largest sportswear conglomerates have now moved into the skateboarding market, and this may result in skateboarders wearing shoes bearing the same logos which we are accustomed to seeing during the Olympic Games. There may be some specialist skate footwear brands in attendance, but we can expect these to be a minority.

A final place skateboard brands may be promoted during the Summer Olympics could be on the uniforms of the athletes. Uniform sponsors vary by country and it is possible for each nation to have its own official kit sponsor. The big question here is: what will skateboarding uniforms look like? It is not even certain if skate companies will want to be associated with official uniforms, which may run contrary to their principles.

Counting Down to Watching Skateboarding in the Olympics

It will certainly be worth keeping an eye on how skateboarding brands might be incorporated into the Olympics. And it will be well worth watching the skateboarding events themselves, which – along with some of the other new sports added to the Games – should make for high-flying, adrenaline-filled viewing.