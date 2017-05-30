Smartphone Games – Even Sports Simulators – Make People Less Active

Smartphones are amazing devices that have put the whole world – or at least the part that’s connected – right into the pockets of their users. With the increased mobility these amazing devices offer us, though, came a sedentary lifestyle – more people are seen sitting idly, tapping and swiping on their smartphone screens than ever.

If computers have been accused in the past of keeping the children – and not only them – inside, in front of the screen, smartphones have managed to get them outside (sometimes), yet they are taking the screens with them. One might hope that the ever-increasing number of sports-themed mobile games, including the ones at All Jackpots online casino, may determine smartphone users to get off their bottoms and try to actually do what they are so proficient in doing on the smartphone screen. Unfortunately, things are not as easy as they seem from the wrong side of the screen.

All Jackpots games are perhaps the most innocent of them all, being very casual by nature. Most sports-inspired games at the All Jackpots are slot machines, simple and repetitive games that don’t capture the attention of their players for a long time. They are played by their fans mostly because they are easy and fun, yet they lack the hands-on action of more dedicated smartphone titles. All Jackpots games are perfect for a quick session while on a coffee break – yet other games will glue players to the screen for far longer. Yet more serious apps – sports simulators and their likes – have the effect opposite to the desired one. A 2013 study has shown that those playing a lot of games on their phones are becoming more and more sedentary.

A study conducted by researchers at the College of Education, Health and Human Services, Kent State University, Kent, Ohio, has determined that playing smartphone games not only doesn’t determine players to actually engage in sports – or any other kind of physical activity – but actually make them more sedentary. The research team, led by Jacob Barkely Ph.D., an associate professor at the Kent State University, has determined that playing smartphone games has an effect similar to watching television, turning players into “couch potatoes”. “Using a cellphone doesn’t have the same kind of negative stigma that sitting on the couch and watching TV has, but it can be just as bad for you,” Barkely told the press. “Before you know it you’ve fallen down into this little wormhole sitting on a park bench, playing on your phone”.

While the research didn’t conclude that smartphone use makes people less fit and more sedentary – the results could easily mean that less fit and sedentary people use their smartphones more – but the correlation between the two seems obvious. “People should take time from their cellular technology for a better quality of life,” study co-author Nancy Copperman, M.S., R.D., director, public health initiatives, Office of Community and Public Health, North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System, Great Neck, N.Y. told the press.