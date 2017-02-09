Snooker Legend Jimmy White reflects on his recent resurgence

Jimmy White says his game has come on ‘leaps and bounds’ as he reflects on the resurgence in his game in recent times.

Last season saw snooker legend White at a low ebb as he won just one match in 11 ranking events. The 2016-17 campaign has seen a dramatic improvement for the 54 year old as he has won 11 out of his first 21 matches, something that has given him hope of keeping his place on the professional tour for next season.

Commenting on his early season form, the “Whirlwind” said:

“I’m happy with my form and confident that I can keep getting results. When I look back on last year, my game was in bad shape and I was four stone heavier. I have lost a lot of weight and my snooker has come on leaps and bounds since then.”

The ten-time ranking event winner stated: “Last year in Germany, I started working for Eurosport as a pundit. I wasn’t sure at first how I would do, but I have really enjoyed it. It has been great to be involved in tournaments on that side. And this time I’ll be there as a player as well.”

Discussing his priority for this season, White explained: “My main goal for the season is to qualify for the final stages of the World Championship in April. I want to keep my tour place of course but as long as I qualify for the Crucible I should achieve that as well.”

White’s resurgence means many people may not bet against him achieving his place in the sport’s main event this year.