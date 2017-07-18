Some top athletes confirmed for Cork City Sports on Tuesday 18th July

As the 66th Cork City Sports draw nearer some of the confirmed entries for events have been revealed.

Ramon Gittens of Barbados and American Seán McLean go head to head in the 100m at the Cork Institute of Technology track tomorrow (Tuesday) in what could be the first sub 10 seconds 100m run at Cork City Sports, with both runners having produced early season times of 10.1secs for the event.

Gittens is a World Indoor Championships bronze medallist, Pan American Games silver medallist and IAAF World Relays silver medallist, while McLean is a Pan American Junior champion and Pan American Junior Championships silver medallist.

Both may have to give way, however, to 19 year-old Zambian sensation, Sydney Siame, who has set one of the fastest time in the world this year 9.87secs (0.2 m/s). The Zambian won gold at the Youth Olympics three years ago in Nanjing and will make his second appearance at the World Athletics Championships when they take place in London in August.

USA athlete, Olympic 1,500m silver medallist, Leo Manzano, is confirmed to compete in the Mile in Cork. Manzano’s list of accolades include an Olympic silver medal from the London Games, a World Championships silver medal, IAAF World Relays silver and he is also a Diamond League winner. He is one of the great American milers having won the first Olympic medal for the USA over 1,500m since the great Jim Ryun in 1968.

His main rival in the 1,500m event may be Patrick Tiernan, a former student of Villanova where he was coached by Cork’s Marcus O’Sullivan. Tiernan is a member of Melbourne Track Club and managed by Nic Bideau the partner of Sonia O’Sullivan. He has already had a world lead time earlier this year in the 10,000m and finished a close 5th place in the Paris Diamond League meeting recently over 3,000m against a star studded field.

Two of the University of Oregon’s star middle distance runners Sam Prakel and Blake Haney will also line up in the 1,500m, as will Robert Domanic who ran 3.54.70 in recent weeks. Based on the quality of the entries this race should result in multiple sub 4 minute miles on the night.

The field events for both men and women have some of the best competitors ever assembled in Cork. The meeting record of 2.30m in the men’s high jump, set by Olympian Jamie Nieto USA in 2008, could be broken on July 18th. Likewise the women’s record of 1.92m set by Amy Acuff in 2007 could also be in danger.

In the men’s competition one of the main contenders will be Britain’s Chris Baker, a European Championships bronze medallist and Top 8 at World Indoor Championships. He is the number two British high jumper behind Olympic bronze medallist Robbie Grabarz, and has a best of 2.36m indoors and has jumped 2.27m outdoors this year.

Jamal Wilson from the Bahamas with a personal best of 2.30m has jumped 2.27m already this year. Norbert Kobielski from Poland jumped 2.26m at the end of June and is at his best right now. Mike Edwards, Darius Purcell and Donte Nall will also be in with a chance of breaking the record.

In the women’s competition the main contenders will be Liz Patterson, the NCAA champion from the USA with a personal best of 1.94m and Lavern Spencer from Santa Lucia, who was a top 8 finisher at the Olympic Games and is Pan American Games Champion with a personal best of 1.98m.