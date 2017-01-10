Sports Awards: Girl power launches 10th Belfast Sports Awards

Players from the IFA Women’s Football and Ulster Rugby Women’s teams joined forces today to launch the 10th year of the prestigious Belfast Sports Awards.

The Belfast Sports Awards recognise the city’s inspirational athletes and those who volunteer tirelessly behind the scenes to make sport happen in Belfast – from grassroots to the highest levels of achievement.

Previous winners include Dame Mary Peters, Carl Frampton, Dr. Michael McKillop, Wayne McCullough, David Humphries and George Best (posthumously).

Belfast Lord Mayor, Alderman Brian Kingston said: “Female athletes are firmly in the spotlight this year, with Northern Ireland hosting the UEFA Women’s Under 19 football championships and the Women’s Rugby World Cup this August. So who better to invite to help us launch the 10th Belfast Sports Awards?

“But there are categories for absolutely everyone involved in sport. The Belfast Sports Awards give us a wonderful opportunity to recognise the time and dedication which goes into sporting success. It’s a chance to say ‘well done’ and ‘thank you’ to our sporting heroes and to the people who make their participation and progress possible”.

This year, there will be 16 awards presented in total, across seven categories: Pathway to clubs, Coach of the year, Healthy lifestyle, Volunteer of the year, Team of the year, Sports personality of the year and Sporting Hall of Fame.

All those shortlisted will be invited to attend a black tie ceremony at Belfast City Hall on Friday, 24 March. And new for this year, the event will be streamed live, with the Team of the Year category open to the public vote.

For more information and an online nomination form, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/ sportsawards The closing date for nominations is Monday, 13 February at 12 noon.

Pic 1 (L-R): Peita McAlister Ulster Rugby, Caoimhe Callaghan IFA Women’s football, Marissa Callaghan IFA Women’s football, Jennifer Boyd, Ulster Rugby Female Participation Officer, Louise McDaniel IFA Women’s football.

Pic 2: (L-R): Peita McAlister Ulster Rugby, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Alderman Brian Kingston and Louise McDaniel IFA Women’s football.