Sports Quiz for 2016 – 15 questions to prove you are a sports nerd

Fancy yourself as a bit of a sports nerd? Think you’ve been closely following the sporting world in 2016? Then try out our quiz! Answers are at the bottom of the page.

Who is the current NBA MVP? Who is the current women’s Australian Open tennis champion? Who was the top scorer at Euro 2016? Which country held a Formula 1 Grand Prix for the first time in 2016? Darren Clarke and Davis Love III are the team Captains for The European and US Ryder Cup teams respectively. Can you name two vice-captains from either side? How many gold medals did Usain Bolt win at the 2016 Rio Olympics? Who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2016 final? Who was named man of the match in the All-Ireland hurling final 2016? Which former grand slam champion defeated both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on his way to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics? Who are the Aviva 2016 English Premiership champions? The United States unsurprisingly finished top of the medal table at the Rio Olympics. But which nations came in second and third? Which team did the Denver Broncos defeat to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy at Super Bowl 50? Which city is set to host its maiden UFC event in November of this year? Michael Phelps won 5 gold and 1 silver medal at the Rio Olympics. But which event did he win silver in? Who defeated Ding Junhui at The Crucible to become the 2016 World Snooker Champion?

How many did you get right? Let us know in the comments!

Answers: 1. Stephen Curry 2. Angelique Kerber 3. Antoine Griezmann 4. Azerbaijan 5. Europe: Thomas Bjorn, Padraig Harrington, Paul Lawrie, Ian Poulter, Sam Torrance. USA: Jim Furyk, Tom Lehman, Steve Stricker, Tiger Woods. 6. 3. In the 100m, 200m and 4x100m 7. Eder 8. Seamus Callanan 9. Juan Martin Del Potro 10. Saracens 11. Great Britain, China respectively. 12. Carolina Panthers 13. New York City 14. 100m butterfly 15. Mark Selby