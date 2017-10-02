Sports That Have Risen in Popularity In 2017

It has been a blazing year for sports fans all over the world. Different sports have been getting more and more fans each day because of the excitement they all bring and getting into sports has become easier and easier as time goes by. In 2017, there have been some sports that are getting a lot of action from their quickly growing fan base.

Field hockey has been gaining popularity in Europe, Asia, and Africa with at least a billion followers. The Super Bowl undeniably gets the entire United States in a frenzy. Even kayaking is becoming more and more popular among adventure seekers. Check out Humbersport’s inflatable kayak reviews page if you’re interested in giving it a go. Meanwhile, here are some other sports that have gotten their fans ecstatic for every game and every headline they witness.

Soccer

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that soccer is the number one sport in 2017. Who hasn’t tried the game ever in their lives? No other sport comes as naturally as simply giving a ball a good kick. Fans travel around the world just to see these games which is no surprise because, with an estimated 3.5 billion soccer fans, there’s going to be many loyal and dedicated ones out there.

The popularity of the sport has been on the rise ever since the establishment of FIFA, the sport’s international governing body that standardizes the rules for the competition. Even if fans aren’t out in the fields playing with their favorite athletes, they can still enjoy the game within their homes with the popular FIFA video games.

Cricket

Turns out that 2017 is the year of the cricket with the sport having accumulated over 2.5 billion fans. Originating as a popular children’s game, the sport has since then been taken up by adults who have turned the game into an international success.

It started out as a popular sport in England where neighboring villages would compete each other but it’s no secret that the British empire grew and traveled the world, bringing the cricket sport along with them. The first international match didn’t even involve England because it was between the United States versus Canada. The sport may not have reached you yet since the majority of the fans are localized in India and Pakistan but the sport is already growing in countries like Australia and New Zealand.

Basketball

You wouldn’t have believed this list if basketball wasn’t in it. Basketball has always been one of the crowd favorites and for 2017, it was one crazy ride to remember.

Basketball’s popularity is undeniable with having the second highest number of professional leagues around the world and athletes love it even more, enjoying the highest average salary at the top level. Basketball is watched by many and is enjoyed anywhere from local matches, college games, all the way up to the big league: NBA.

Over a billion fans love the sport and more are soon to come. Just like soccer, basketball fans are getting their fix by playing the famous NBA video games so that they can play as their favorite teams.

Tennis

The sport has always had a reputation as being for the elites. However, it’s been gaining a lot of momentum in 2017, having over a billion followers. The sport has had its roots in France in the 12th century but the game has evolved into what it is today.

Every year, fans watch the prestigious Wimbledon Championships, the oldest tennis competition ever established. There is no denying that watching a match between two professionals is just awe-inspiring, having to follow the bolt of the ball as it bounces back and forth between the skilled players.

There are multiple occasions for a tennis fan to be excited for aside the Wimbledon Championships. They also religiously follow the US Open, Australian Open, and French Open. Together with Wimbledon, there are four major tournaments to be followed throughout the year.

With these rising sports in 2017, perhaps it is time for you to step up and give any one of these a try while joining the league of millions of sports enthusiasts.