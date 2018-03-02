Start times and results for Irish Athletics team at the World Indoor Championship Birmingham

We have the start times and results for the Irish athletics team at the world indoor athlete championships in Birmingham over the weekend.

The five Irish athletes will take to the boards in Birmingham on Friday for the IAAF World Indoor Championships (March 1-4).

Ciara Neville (Emerald) and Amy Foster (City of Lisburn) will be the first in action on Friday (March 2) in the 60m heats at 10:35am. Also in action on day 2 of the championships will be Phil Healy (Bandon) in the women’s 400m and Ciara Mageean (UCD) in the women’s 1500m.

Ben Reynolds (North Down) takes to the stage on Saturday in the men’s 60m hurdles. All the action will be live on BBC2 or can be watched on the IAAF YouTube channel HERE. The full Championship timetable can be seen HERE

Irish World Indoor schedule

Friday March 2

Ciara Neville (Emerald) FINISHED 7TH IN 7.47 60m heats

Amy Foster (City of Lisburn), FINISHED 5th in 7;35 60m heats

Phil Healy (Bandon), Phil Healy (Bandon) FINISHED 3rd in women’s 400m heats – Through as fastest loser - semi-finals: 8:32pm

Ciara Mageean (UCD), women’s 1500m heats: 7:48pm

*pending qualification

Saturday March 3

Ben Reynolds (North Down), men’s 60m hurdles heats: 6:30pm

Phil Healy (Bandon), women’s 400m final: 8:05pm*

Ciara Mageean (UCD), women’s 1500m final: 8:39pm*

Sunday March 4

Ben Reynolds (North Down), men’s 60m hurdles *semi-final and final: 3:05pm and 5:00pm