Strong Irish entry for ‘Golden Girl’ of Boras 2017

The 2016 ‘Golden Girl’ Box Cup will see a record number of Irish entries this year despite it clashing with preparations for the Irish Elite Championships.

For those of you not familiar with the tournament it is in fact generally acknowledged as one of the World’s top boxing events for females outside of the Olympics and AIBA World Championships.

As always the event will be staged under the guidance of the Husac family at the Boråshallen, Bockasjögatan 2, 504 30 Borås, Sweden so within easy reach of Gothenburg Airport. It’s not too late to enter if you meant to or if you competed in the recent Irish U22 event but wish to have a few more bouts under your belt in preparation for the 2017 Irish boxing season.

Golden Girl organiser Ray Husac told SportsNews IRELAND: “We will have Team Russia here and they have promised to come with their best team, whilst current and reigning champion Tatiana Zrachevskaya will attend and try to defend her belt. Thus far we have 247 girls entered and many more to come before the closing date.

Already in the first fortnight of January we have had enquiries from Israel, China, Taiwan, Nigeria, Ukraine among others and we have two weeks left, so I think it will be a lot more boxers this time. We know that Canada is entering a team under Jill Perry and boxers from USA have been in contact ”

Tournaments like Golden Girl also need top class officials so good to hear that in addition to the best that Sweden can offer – and they’ve always proved very reliable’ Husac is looking even further afield as he explained:

“We are also going for a more international roster of officials, less from Sweden and only the best, the rest coming from Norway, Denmark, Ireland, England, Switzerland whilst we are awaiting some from other countries as well that will come with their teams. We certainly have a huge entry from the British Isles again

The tagline for the tournament this year is:

“One ring to rule them all… One tournament to bring them all… One girl to beat them all… and in the end outshine them all! “

well, we might have borrowed a little from Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” here!

Among those early entries hoping to be that ‘GoldenGirl’ are defending champion Tatyana Zrachevskaya, England’s Raven Chapman, Ireland’s Alanna Murphy (remember she made history when taking on Katie Taylor in the first ever legally sanctioned female bout in Ireland), a very strong England selection in all grades, champions also from Sweden, Norway, Denmark and inevitably from various Irish clubs.

Among those sending powerful teams this year are St Brigid’s Kildare, Leinster Boxing, Team Dublin and St Michael’s New Ross. We’ll bring you more news of the strong British and Irish contingents nearer the beginning of the tournament.

We know already that Malmo & Serbia’s Jelena Jelic will be there, so too Sweden’s national champion Alex Alexiusson, Denmark’s Yvonne Baek Rasmussen and Norway’s Madeleine Angelsen from Vestby whom you will remember recently fought in front of 10,000 on the Cecilia Brækhus-Anne Sophie Mathis undercard in Oslo. Irish fans will well remember both Jelic and Alexiusson from their bouts here in Ireland against the now Pro, Katie Taylor.

As before the huge entry is divided into three classifications:

C for those who have had 0-5 fights

B for those who have had 6-14 fights

A for those who have had 15 fights and upwards

SportsNewsIRELAND readers now can take part in voting on their favourite of the three candidates organisers pick late Saturday the 4th of February. You can watch the tournament (all 3 days) as it will be livestreamed as always and then you can vote . it will be livestreamed by top Norwegian sports channel: www.knockout.no

Don’t forget if you need information you’ll find it all on the club’s social media sites or if still in doubt contact Ray Husac via Facebook or by email : rayhusac@telia.com