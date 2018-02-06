Stunning World Cup win in Florida for Daniel Coyle

An incredible performance from Derry’s Daniel Coyle has seen him win the $220,000 Longines FEI World Cup Grand Prix at Wellington in Florida – after a thrilling jump-off where he outclassed some of the world’s top riders.

Coyle partnered the 12-year-old mare Cita to one of just five clears in the first round. They were third to go in the decider and produced an outstanding clear in 34.79 seconds to take the lead. Two of the world’s fastest riders were still yet to jump, but World No.3 McLain Ward’s chances ended when he lowered a fence with HH Callas when chasing the Irishman’s target. Last to go was Laura Kraut (USA) and while she kept all the fences standing with Confu, a time of 35.14 seconds saw her having to settle for runner-up spot.

Asked what he was thinking when he watched Kraut enter the arena, Coyle said:

“I hope she doesn’t beat me – that was the first thing that went through my mind. Cita was amazing. Obviously I had McLain and Laura – and they are very fast riders coming behind me, so I’m glad I was able to hold on to it. I jumped Cita last week in the smaller division and this is her first big show of the year.”

Following his success, the twenty-three-year-old spoke about his hopes of making it to the World Cup final in Paris:

“I think it’s probably the fact that you have to qualify and there are so many qualifiers around the world to get to the final, that’s what makes it special for me.”

Coyle collected just over $72,000 for his win along with a new Longines watch. Tipperary’s Denis Lynch and RMF Echo finished seventh with the fastest four fault round. Lynch is very well positioned on the European World Cup league table and is almost guaranteed a place in the Paris World Cup Final which takes place in April.

The result in Florida leaves Daniel Coyle in 10th place on the North American World Cup league table with just one qualifying round remaining. Co Down’s Conor Swail is in fourth place while Cork’s Shane Sweetnam is 13th.