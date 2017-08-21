Swim Ireland: Ryan 4th in World University Games Final

Ireland’s Shane Ryan came agonisingly close to a medal today as he competed in the final of the 100m Backstroke at the World University Games in Taipei.

The Rio 2016 Olympian finished fourth in the final in 54.35 seconds, just .18 of a second shy of the Bronze. Ryan had progressed through yesterday’s heats in fourth place in 54.71 seconds and then sixth from the semi-finals in 54.63 seconds.

Speaking after the final Ryan said “I was happy with how I swam the race but not with the time. It’s been a very long season for me so that’s starting to set in. I have the 50m Backstroke and Medley Relay left and I’m going to give 100% in each race to try and move up the rankings. I’m just happy to be here representing Ireland.”

USA’s Justin Ress collected Gold in the event in 53.29, Japan’s Kosuke Hagino was second in 54.12 while Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys won bronze in 54.17.

Also in action today, Jordan Sloan just missed out on a place in the 200m Freestyle semi-final finishing third in his heat and 17th overall in 1:50.55, while Jack Ffrench made his World University Games debut in the 1M Springboard where he placed 23rd with 296.95 points.

Ryan returns to the pool tomorrow for the heats of the 50m Backstroke where he is joined by Rory McEvoy. Irish record holder Brendan Hyland swims the 200m Butterfly heats and Nicholas Quinn and Darragh Greene compete in the 200m Breaststroke heats.

Day 2 Results Heats/Finals

Monday 21st August:

100m Backstroke Shane Ryan H 54.71 (4th) SF 54.63 (6th) F 54.35 (4th)

200m Freestyle Jordan Sloan H 1:50.55 (17th)

1M Springboard Jack Ffrench P 296.95 (23rd)

H – Heat/SF – Semi-Final/F – Final/P – Preliminary/ISR – Irish Senior Record/IJR – Irish Junior Record