Team Ireland Equestrian Eventing Demo Tour in Cork, Wicklow & Armagh, 2-4 February 2018

The Team Ireland Equestrian Eventing squad selected for the World Equestrian Games and their coaches Ian Woodhead and Ian Fearon are holding an Eventing Training Demonstration Tour on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th February 2018.

The tour will help raise funds for the squad on their journey to the World Equestrian Games held in Tryon, North Carolina, USA, later on in 2018. The tour will begin in Maryville Stables in Cork on 2nd February at 7pm, move to Spruce Lodge in Wicklow on 3rd February at 4pm and conclude in Portmore Equestrian Centre, Armagh on 4th February at 4pm.

The Eventing Demo Tour is being co-hosted by Sam Watson and Diarm Byrne of Equiratings and has an educational and fun line-up. Ian Woodhead will be working with both young and advanced horses, covering topics such as ring craft, turnout for dressage, and how flatwork training links into jumping and cross country.

Ian Fearon will demonstrate how to train young horses and the step up to the more technical aspects required for 4* and Championship competitions. Spectators will have the opportunity to interact with our Olympic and Championship horses and riders. This includes special appearances at all venues from the amazing ‘pint-sized’ equestrian stars, Portersize Just a Jiff, and Ríoghan Rua who have done it all from Pony Club to International 4* Eventing.

Sally Corscadden, Eventing Senior High Performance Director, commenting on the upcoming showcase said:

“The purpose of this promotional tour is to give something back to our many supporters. We are showcasing our horses and riders, our training, and at the same time raising funds for training and travel to the Games which are being held in Tryon, North Carolina, U.S.A. The World Equestrian Games are the first opportunity for the team to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.”

Athletes taking part in the Demo tour are:

Aoife Clark, Clare Abbott, Cathal Daniels, Sarah Ennis, Jonty Evans, Joseph Murphy, Michael Ryan, Patricia Ryan, Camilla Speirs and Sam Watson.

Tickets are available through the Eventing Ireland website with special rates on offer for groups of 10+ and Pony Club members.

An Eventing Ireland membership account is needed to purchase tickets, web membership is free.