Team Ireland Equestrian Sponsors and Suppliers Opportunity

Horse Sport Ireland, the Governing Body for Equestrian Sport in Ireland, is seeking additional sponsors and suppliers to support Team Ireland Equestrian.

Team Ireland Equestrian is currently seeking a clothing company to provide official Team Ireland Equestrian athlete gear. In addition Team Ireland Equestrian also present the opportunity for additional sponsors and suppliers to avail of sponsorship opportunities.

The Team Ireland Equestrian brand was established in 2009 to unify all FEI equestrian sports under the one brand. Team Ireland Equestrian encompasses the eight FEI Equestrian disciplines and includes all Senior teams and underage (Young Riders (U21), Junior Riders (U18), Pony Riders (U16) and Children On Horses (U14), European Championship teams.

In 2016, Team Ireland Equestrian riders competed at 510 shows and events worldwide, with in excess of 7,100 Irish entries in FEI international competitions. Last year, Irish riders flew the flag in over 30 countries, across five different continents.

Companies that are interested in working with this successful brand, should contact Sophie D’Alton by email: sdalton@horsesportireland.ie or by phone 045-854514 with an expression of interest before 5pm Monday January 23rd 2017.