Team Ireland’s FEI Nations Cup competition venues & dates for 2017 confirmed

Horse Sport Ireland has announced the six European Division 1 venues that the Irish Show Jumping team will compete at during the FEI Nations Cup Series 2017.

As Ireland finished as runners-up on the 2016 Nations Cup league table, they were one of the top four teams (Netherlands, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland) who had an opportunity to select their preferred venues for the up-coming season.

A new format for 2017 will see teams guaranteed invitations to six European Division 1 shows, with their four best results counting towards the league standings. The six Nations Cup shows for Ireland were selected by the Horse Sport Ireland High Performance Show Jumping Committee and approved by the newly-established riders liaison group.

The 2017 Nations Cups selected for Ireland are: La Baule (May 11th-14th), Rome (May 24th-28th), Rotterdam (June 22nd-25th), Falsterbo (July 13th-16th), Hickstead (July 27th-30th), and Ireland’s home Nations Cup at the RDS in Dublin on August 9th-13th, where teams will compete for the Aga Khan trophy.