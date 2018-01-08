Teams named for Tour de France, Paris-Nice & Critérium du Dauphiné

The organisers of the Tour de France have chosen the teams that will participate in the 76th edition of Paris-Nice (March 4-11), the 70th edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 3-10) and the 105th edition of the Tour de France (July 7-29).

In accordance with Union Cycliste Internationale rules, the following eighteen UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:

AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)

Astana Pro Team (Kaz)

Bahrain - Merida (Brn)

BMC Racing Team (USA)

Bora – Hansgrohe (All)

FDJ (Fra)

Lotto Soudal (Bel)

Mitchelton- Scott (Aus)

Movistar Team (Esp)

Quick-Step Floors (Bel)

Team Dimension Data (Afs)

Team EF Education First – Drapac P/B Cannondale (USA)

Team Katusha - Alpecin (Sui)

Team Lotto NL – Jumbo (P-B)

Team Sky (GBR)

Team Sunweb (All)

Trek – Segafredo (USA)

UAE Team Emirates (UAE)

In addition to these eighteen teams, the organisers have awarded the following wildcards:

TOUR DE FRANCE 2018

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Direct Energie (Fra)

Team Fortuneo – Samsic (Fra)

Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Bel)

PARIS-NICE 2018

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Delko Marseille Provence KTM (Fra)

Direct Energie (Fra)

Team Fortuneo – Samsic (Fra)

CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE 2018

Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)

Team Fortuneo – Samsic (Fra)

Vital Concept Cycling Club (Fra)

Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Bel)