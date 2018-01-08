Teams named for Tour de France, Paris-Nice & Critérium du Dauphiné

The organisers of the Tour de France have chosen the teams that will participate in the 76th edition of Paris-Nice (March 4-11), the 70th edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 3-10) and the 105th edition of the Tour de France (July 7-29).
In accordance with Union Cycliste Internationale rules, the following eighteen UCI WorldTeams are automatically invited to the race:
AG2R La Mondiale (Fra)
Astana Pro Team (Kaz)
Bahrain - Merida (Brn)
BMC Racing Team (USA)
Bora – Hansgrohe (All)
FDJ (Fra)
Lotto Soudal (Bel)
Mitchelton- Scott (Aus)
Movistar Team (Esp)
Quick-Step Floors (Bel)
Team Dimension Data (Afs)
Team EF Education First – Drapac P/B Cannondale (USA)
Team Katusha - Alpecin (Sui)
Team Lotto NL – Jumbo (P-B)
Team Sky (GBR)
Team Sunweb (All)
Trek – Segafredo (USA)
UAE Team Emirates (UAE)
In addition to these eighteen teams, the organisers have awarded the following wildcards:
TOUR DE FRANCE 2018
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)
Direct Energie (Fra)
Team Fortuneo – Samsic (Fra)
Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Bel)
PARIS-NICE 2018
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)
Delko Marseille Provence KTM (Fra)
Direct Energie (Fra)
Team Fortuneo – Samsic (Fra)
CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE 2018
Cofidis, Solutions Crédits (Fra)
Team Fortuneo – Samsic (Fra)
Vital Concept Cycling Club (Fra)
Wanty – Groupe Gobert (Bel)