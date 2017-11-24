Tennis Belguim v France – Davis Cup final Preview

Its the top competition for countries in Tennis and this year Davis Cup final is between Belguim v France, with the French strong favourites to win the title.
Its no surprise but the Belgians have never won the trophy and head to take on France as considerable outsiders, but the tennis betting odds of 3/1 could look a huge price on Sunday evening. France has not won the title since 2001 so the 2/7 seems very restrictive in a two-horse race with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet, both into their 30s. Belgium certainly has the most in form player in the shape of David Goffin who beat both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in London last weeks ATP finals.
Marin Cilic talked about the finals in London last week when he said he was very surprised France’s choice of an indoor hardcourt for the tie.
He said: “I think it might go in a nice direction for the Belgium guys. Even though Steve has been playing really well on clay, I think he can play a little bit better on hardcourts.
“Obviously France is big favourite to win, but I wouldn’t rule out Belgium at all.”
France’s biggest advantage comes surly be its doubles. It’s almost a certainty that they will easily win on the Saturday. The most interesting battles will be sorted out with Tsonga and Pouille in their singles matches against David Goffin.
It falls upon the No. 7-ranked Goffin to win both singles matches, but that won’t be exactly easy. Tsonga has a much bigger serve and more powerful game, and Pouille’s best day can grind evenly with Goffin.
The Frenchmen must be very wary of Belgium’s Davis Cup hero Steve Darcis, who is comfortable under the pressures of winning big matches and the Davies cup final won’t overawe him.
Baselines Prediction: Goffin has had a demanding schedule the past few weeks. He reached his peak in defeating Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the road to the ATP Final championship match in London. He might help Belgium push the final to a fifth rubber, but France will hold up their tenth Davis Cup trophy.