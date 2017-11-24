Tennis Belguim v France – Davis Cup final Preview

Its the top competition for countries in Tennis and this year Davis Cup final is between Belguim v France, with the French strong favourites to win the title.

Its no surprise but the Belgians have never won the trophy and head to take on France as considerable outsiders, but the tennis betting odds of 3/1 could look a huge price on Sunday evening. France has not won the title since 2001 so the 2/7 seems very restrictive in a two-horse race with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Richard Gasquet, both into their 30s. Belgium certainly has the most in form player in the shape of David Goffin who beat both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in London last weeks ATP finals.

Marin Cilic talked about the finals in London last week when he said he was very surprised France’s choice of an indoor hardcourt for the tie.