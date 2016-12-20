Tennis star Petra Kvitova Injured in Knife Attack

The two-time Wimbledon champion was injured after a burglar entered her home.

A spokesperson for Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova has this morning confirmed that the multiple Grand Slam winner has suffered minor injuries after an attempted burglary at her home in Prostejov.

The injuries, though not life-threatening, have taken place to the left hand of Kvitova, the severity of which have yet to be confirmed.

The news comes shortly after the World Number 11 announced that she would not be representing her country at the upcoming Hopman Cup, a mixed doubles tournament.

Kvitova had been recovering from a stress fracture to her right foot, but last night confirmed that the injury had not healed in time.

It remains to be seen how long it will take the 26-year-old to return to action following the traumatic experience suffered at her home this morning, with a hand injury (to her playing hand) holding a potentially detrimental effect over the career of a tennis player.

However, the Czech took to social media this morning to reassure fans of her wellbeing, assuring that she is ready to ‘fight this.’