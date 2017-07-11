TG4 to broadcast live coverage of AIG Irish Open Tennis Championship men’s & women’s finals on July 29th

The newly-revamped AIG Irish Open Tennis Championship, which will return to the Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club in Dublin from July 22nd to 29th, will include both men’s and women’s singles and doubles events, with world ranking points on offer.

The finals of both the men’s and women’s singles tournaments will be broadcast live on TG4 on Saturday, July 29th.

The men’s event forms part of the International Tennis Federation’s Futures series. It has been played at Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club for many years and is in fact the world’s second oldest tournament having first been played in 1879 just two years after the Wimbledon Championships started.

Previous winners include 7-time Wimbledon champion William Renshaw, Australian great Rod Laver, 1967 US Open champion Tony Roche and Ireland’s James McGee who won the event in 2011.

The women’s competition, which is an International Tennis Federation Pro Circuit event, was first held in 1963 and has an even more prestigious roll of honour with all-time greats Billie Jean King, Evonne Goolagong and Virginia Wade among the past champions.

Tickets for the AIG Irish Open Tennis Championship are available from Tennis Ireland by emailing tickets@tennisireland.ie.