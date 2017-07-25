The 146th British Open at Royal Birkdale sets record breaking attendance

A record-breaking crowd of 235,000 attended The 146th British Open at Royal Birkdale setting an attendance record for a Championship staged outside of St Andrews.

This year’s attendance surpassed the 230,000 mark set at Royal Liverpool in 2006, making it the largest ever Championship held in England and reflects a 17% increase since The British Open last visited Royal Birkdale in 2008.

Record advance ticket sales made it the fastest-selling Championship in history and included more than 15,000 Youth Tickets. Overall 30,000 golf fans under the age of 25 attended the event, 13% of the total crowd, and included over 15,000 juniors aged 16 and under who attended free-of-charge as part of the Kids Go Free initiative.

Huge demand for official hospitality offering led to all six packages selling out, including the Claret Jug Pavilion, Champions Club and Greenside Club.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: “A record-breaking crowd has enjoyed a week of thrilling golf and we thank every single person who has visited Royal Birkdale over the last eight days for making this a very special Championship.”

The 147th British Open will take place at Carnoustie in Scotland from 15-22 July 2018.

The British Open’s Biggest Attendances:

2000: St Andrews, Scotland: 239,000.

2015: St Andrews, Scotland: 237,000.

2017: Royal Birkdale, England: 235,000.

2006: Royal Liverpool, England: 230,000.

2005: St Andrews, Scotland: 223,000.

1990: St Andrews, Scotland: 209,000.

2014: Royal Liverpool, England: 203,000.

2008: Royal Birkdale, England: 201,500.

2010: St Andrews, Scotland: 201,000.

1998: Royal Birkdale, England: 195,000.