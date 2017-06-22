Things to do in Dublin – Live racing now four nights a week at Shelbourne Park

Now that racing is live four nights a week at Shelbourne Park, its one of the top things to do in Dublin.

There is a good mix between the usual punters and tourists eager to enjoy a uniquely Irish experience that cannot be found in other European countries. Shelbourne Park is to be open every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday night with a complimentary return shuttle bus service by Dublin Coach that leaves Burgh Quay at 7PM every Friday and Saturday night which will prove popular with after work punters and tourists looking for convenience.

If you are looking to make a night of it, the smart punter will pre-book online to take advantage of the great value offers of admission and fine dining combined. A restaurant booking brings the extra offering of Tote wagering at your table as you watch the racing from the top floor.

Shelbourne Park will host the Champion Stakes and the Greyhound Derby in the next few months which are considered the must-attend events in the racing calendar. Judging by the numbers attending last night, the extended weekly racing at Shelbourne Park should become a firm favourite in the capital city.

Great value restaurant bookings can be made online or by phoning 1890 269 969.