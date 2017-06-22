Thirteen-year-old Anabelle Heffron wins Hagen Grand Prix in Germany

Anabelle Heffron from Co. Tyrone scored a superb win with the Irish Sport Horse Porsha in the Children On Horses (U14) Grand Prix at Hagen in Germany.

The thirteen-year-old Irish rider, who is trained by Johnny O’Connell, beat of an international field of 54 riders to take the top prize. Thirteen combinations jumped clear in the opening round to make it into the jump-off. Heffron posted a winning clear in a time of 41.97 seconds despite been drawn to jump early in the jump-off. Sweden’s Ingemar Hammarström finished second with Cascara, while Dutch rider Cejay Joosten in third place on the podium.

Porsha (ISH) is by the sire Porsch, and the 14-year-old mare is out of a dam by Touchdown, famously ridden by James Kernan who is team manager for the Irish Young Rider, Junior and Children’s teams.

Speaking from the German venue, Kernan was full of praise for Heffron and Cormac Foley who last night finished second in the Junior Grand Prix.

“This was an incredible result for Anabell, she really was superb to win the class being drawn early in the jump-off. Cormac Foley was also excellent last night to finish second just a fraction behind the winner; he hasn’t knocked a fence here all week which is incredible. All our riders have been brilliant here all week and deserve huge credit.”