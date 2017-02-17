Thomas Barr qualifies for European Indoor Athletics Championships

Ferrybank’s Thomas Barr has qualified for the European Indoor Athletics Championships in March by running the 400m event in a time of 46.87 seconds at the Irish University Indoor Championships in Athlone IT, and in the process breaking his own University indoor record.

The University of Limerick athlete also finished second in the 200m and anchored his college to victory in their 4x200m relay in his final year of eligibility for the college.

At the same championships UCC athlete Phil Healy of Bandon won the women’s 200m for UCC in an indoor personal best of 23.55 seconds, a World Student Games qualifying time for the summer.