Top Class Athletics Return to Athlone with AIT International Grand Prix 2017

The 2017 AIT International Grand Prix which takes place on Wednesday 15th February looks like being a sell out for the fourth year in a row as athletics fans throughout the country avail of the opportunity to witness some of the world’s best talent on show in Athlone.

In previous years the event has been blessed to have European, World and Olympic Champions, some of whom have broken meet, all-comers and continental records. Indeed in 2015 Mutaz Essa Barshim, in a scintillating performance, had three attempts at the World Indoor High Jump Record. Sub 4 minute miles have become a feature in the men’s mile while four of the women’s 1,500m field ran the World Indoor qualifying standard in 2016. World Champions Shawn Barber (Pole Vault) and Pavel Maslak (400m) both competed to amazing levels in 2016 alongside World 800m Silver medallist Melissa Bishop.

AIT president, Professor Ciarán Ó Catháin, said: “We have a really top field of athletes lined up again for the Grand Prix in February. The fields will be filled with an even deeper level of talent than we have ever had before and that is saying quite something. We are very excited about the event as are many Athletics fans in Ireland.”

Tickets are priced at €25 for seats and €10 for standing. Doors open at 6pm on the night, with the athletics beginning at 6.30pm.