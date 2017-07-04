Tour de France 2017 – Dan Martin 3rd on Stage 3 and climbs to 15th on General Classification

Dan Martin finished third on Stage 3 of this year’s Tour de France as Peter Sagan won in a sprint.

Starting from Verviers, the native town of Ronde van Vlaanderen and Amstel Gold Race champion Philippe Gilbert, stage 3 of the Tour de France saw the riders make a foray into Luxembourg before arriving in France for the first time this year, three days after the Grand Depart in Düsseldorf.

Before leaving Belgium and visiting the Grand Duchy, the peloton went for a lap on the Spa-Francorchamps car racing circuit.

By that point, Julien Vermote was at the front of the bunch, setting the pace behind the day’s six escapees and permanently controlling the gap, which didn’t go beyond three minutes: Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Nathan Brown (Cannondale-Drapac), Adam Hansen (Lotto-Soudal), Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) and Romain Sicard (Direct Energie).

The deficit was reduced with around 70 kilometres to go, but instead of becoming quieter, the stage all of the sudden turned into an even more eventful one, as three other men jumped from the bunch and joined the leaders., but with ten kilometres remaining everything came back together.

A frantic battle for position followed ahead of the last climb of the day, the 1600m-long Côte des Religieuses (5.8% average gradient), where Czech Champion Zdenek Stybar took the reins of the pack. BMC Racing’s Richie Porte was the first to show his intentions on the steepest part of the hill, splitting the bunch, but the Australian couldn’t push this tempo all the way to the line, as other riders came strong from behind and forced a second selection.

Dan Martin was among them, and the Irishman opened a powerful acceleration on the second part of the ascent, when the gradients started to kick in again; that surge helped Martin finish third on the day, behind Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb), as the best of the general classification contenders. The Quick-Step Floors rider’s brilliant effort in Longwy – which returned in the Tour de France after a 35-year hiatus – saw him take a total of six seconds on all the other race favourites, a welcomed bonus that helped him move up to 15th place in the overall rankings.

Discussing the day’s stage Martin said:

“I found the first part of the climb not so hard, but things changed once Richie attacked and lined out the peloton. The sprint was very long and I knew it was very important to bide your time. So I sat on Matthews’ wheel and launched my sprint when I sensed everybody was in the red. I never thought I would sprint against those guys, so to get this result at the end of such a hard day makes me very happy and confident.”