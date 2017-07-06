Tour de France 2017 – World Champ Sagan disqualified as Cavendish out of Tour

The UCI World Champion Peter Sagan was disqualified from the Tour de France for using his elbow in a sprint, an action which left Britain’s Mark Cavendish with a fractured right shoulder blade and out of this year’s edition of the race.

On paper Tuesday’s stage of 207.5 km from Mondorf-les-Bains to Vittel looked certain to end in a bunch sprint. Therefore, it was no surprise that most riders wanted to stay in the peloton when the flag dropped at the official start. In fact, only one rider, Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), attacked and the peloton was more than happy to let him get a gap of over 13 minutes.

As the stage progressed the gap started to come down quickly and with 100 km to go, only six minutes separated the pack from the lonely rider at the front. The distance continued to shorten towards the intermediate sprint and the following KOM sprint and with 15 km left, it was all back together again.

The Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka riders went to the front of the peloton in the final kilometres to make sure their sprinter Mark Cavendish was within striking distance.

Cavendish never got a chance to fight for the win, however, as he collided with World Champion Peter Sagan (BORA-hansgrohe) in the last few hundred metres and crashed into the barriers, with the incident also taking out John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) and Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates).

Sagan was later disqualified from the race despite his and his team’s protestations. The World Champion rejected to have caused, or in any way intended to cause the crash of Cavendish on the final 200m of the stage. Sagan claimed he stayed on his line in the sprint and could not see Cavendish on the right side:

“In the sprint I didn’t know that Mark Cavendish was behind me. He was coming from the right side, and I was trying to go on Kristoff’s wheel. Mark was coming really fast from the back and I just didn’t have time to react and to go left. He came into me and he went into the fence. When I was told after the finish that Mark had crashed, I went straight away to find out how he was doing. We are friends and colleagues in the peloton and crashes like that are never nice. I hope Mark recovers soon.”

Cavendish was taking to hospital for examination where it was later confirmed he had a fractured right shoulder blade and so his Tour was over for this year. On getting the news Cavendish said:

“I’m obviously massively disappointed to get this news about the fracture. The team was incredible today. They executed to perfection what we wanted to do this morning. I feel I was in a good position to win and to lose that and even having to leave the Tour, a race I’ve built my whole career around, is really sad.”

Arnaud Demare (FDJ) won the stage, with Edvald Boasson Hagen noticeably moving up to fourth place in the general classification the main mover of the day. Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) still leads overall. Ireland’s Dan Martin is 15th overall, 43 seconds behind the race leader, with his cousin Nicolas Roche in 52nd place 1 minute 37 seconds off the yellow jersey.