Two bronze medals for Ireland at World Rowing U23 Championships in Bulgari

At the 2017 World Rowing U23 Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, two Irish crews won bronze medals: the lightweight men’s pair and lightweight men’s quadruple sculls.

The lightweight men’s pair of Shane Mulvaney and David O’Malley were second in their heat, meaning they needed to race again in a repechage as only the winner would qualify directly for the ‘A’ Final. However, the pair used their second chance to secure their place in the final, leading the field from the onset and taking an impressive win, clear of nearest rivals France by almost three seconds.

In the ‘A’ Final, the UCD crew fought hard, holding second position for the middle 1,000 metres, with Turkey narrowly overtaking them in the final 500 pushing them to third while the Italians took gold. This is the first bronze medal for Ireland at the event.

The lightweight men’s quad of Niall Beggan (Commercial), Stephen O’Connor (UCC), Andrew Goff (UCD) and Shane O’Connell (UCD) had a good start to their World Championships campaign, winning their heat comfortably and going on to the A/B semi-finals. Here the competition was stronger and the Irish crew found themselves towards the back of the field for some time, but they made their move in the closing stages pushing from 5th to 4th and eventually the all-important 3rd – meaning a place in the ‘A’ Final. Here they fought off Great Britain, Italy and France to secure Ireland’s second bronze, while Switzerland and Austria took gold and silver respectively.