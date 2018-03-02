UK Open Darts goes ahead in front of empty seats

Due to the unprecedented extreme weather conditions, we have regretfully decided to not allow guests to attend this weekend’s PDC Coral UK Open at our resort in Minehead, Somerset, for safety reasons – however, the tournament will take place behind closed doors and be broadcast on ITV4 as scheduled.

We have also decided to cancel our 90’s Reloaded weekend at our resort in Skegness, Lincolnshire, for the same safety reasons.

Guests already on our resort can be assured that their accommodation will be available to them until it is safe to travel home. Any guests who have not started their journey for either of these breaks are urged NOT to do so. If you are already en route, please be aware that our Minehead and Skegness resorts cannot accept any more guests, so we would ask you to turn around and head home when it is safe to do so.