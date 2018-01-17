Ulster rugby transfer news – Tommy Bowe to retire at end of season

Tommy Bowe has confirmed that he will retire from Rugby at the end of the season. The Current Ulster star who has played 69 times for Ireland announced the news via his Twitter account.

He revealed: I’ve spent most of my career in Belfast,

At first George said I wasn’t very fast,

I eventually found my gears,

Had some incredible years,

But it’s time to tell you – this is my last!

The Monaghan man has had an injury ravaged season with the province and has been battling all season while he is currently sidelined with an ankle injury that is likely to see him out for another two months.

The news will bring an end to an illustrious career where he appeared over 100 times for Ulster in two spells either side of a successful four-year spell with the Welsh club Ospreys.

Bowe is still available to Ireland but the fact that he is out for the vast majority of the upcoming Six Nations Championship and a loss of form means it is probably the last we have seen of him in a green shirt.

He scored 30 tries for Ireland and was a mainstay in the team for many years and he played a starring role in the 2009 Grand Slam where his breakaway try against Wales in the final game will be remembered fondly.

The winger has also played on two British and Irish Lions tour as well as being voted the best player in Ireland in both 2008 and 2010.

Ulster will hope Bowe can return from his current injury and see some game time before bidding farewell.