Video Replay – IGB CEO hails BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby a success

2017 BoyleSports Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park was a spectacular confirmation of the appeal of the sport, according to the newly appointed Chief Executive of the Irish Greyhound Board, Ger Dollard.

“It was one of the most successful Derby final nights in recent years with commercial revenue, attendance and Tote figures all increased on previous years. It really was a bumper occasion which had a capacity crowd, an increase of 9% on last year, food and beverage sales up 5% and Tote up 2%. In the region of 2,000 people availed of the stadium’s food and hospitality packages,” he said.

“The whole event was a milestone for the sport in Dublin and the whole occasion and atmosphere showcased what the sport has to offer. The racing all night was outstanding and the Derby itself was a Classic in every sense, with Good News giving a first Derby winner to a new generation trainer, Pat Guilfoyle from Moneygall, and owners Sandra Guilfoyle, Pat’s sister, and Mary Kennedy.”

Mr. Dollard said the Derby also gave a striking demonstration of the rigorous, improved approach to regulation and integrity within the sport. “All Derby finalists were subject to rigorous testing in recent weeks. 151 tests, including out of competition and tests at quarter and semi final stages were carried out and all tests have proved negative. All finalists were again tested on Derby day last Saturday. All of this gives a sense of the very clear intent of the Irish Greyhound Board in this important area,” Mr. Dollard added.