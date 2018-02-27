Visually Impaired Athlete Sinéad Kane sets a second Guinness World Record

Irish athlete Sinead Kane has claimed a second Guinness World Record and in the process becomes the first female athlete to run four marathons, back to back, and cover an astounding total of 130.50km, on a treadmill in 12 hours.

The challenge took place in The Clayton Hotel Gym, Ballsbridge, Dublin, from 9am-9pm yesterday, Monday, February 26th and was adjudicated by Jack Brockbank from Guinness World Records.

Sinéad recorded her first world record in January 2017 when she became the first visually impaired athlete to compete the World Marathon Challenge, a gruelling race consisting of 7 marathons, on 7 continents, in 7 days.