Watch live coverage of Irish Boxers at European Championships

If you want to watch Joe Ward & Brendan Irvine in the European boxing championships, we have link for live coverage.

Lisburn fighter Kurt Walker lost via a unanimous points decision against Butsenko this morning so had to settle for a bronze medal.

Brendan Irvine and Joe Ward are already guaranteed bronze medals, but both will be fancied to win their fights this afternoon and maybe bring home a gold medal for a very good Irish team.

Irvine boxes at 4.00pm on Friday and Joe Ward is due in the ring before 5pm.