Why the Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo Will Be Historic

The recent Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio have passed instantaneously, and the world is getting ready for the next episode, which will be held in Tokyo.

The capital of Japan know how to impress the world proficiently, and this time, it has prepared plenty surprises for the fans of Olympics.

What Do We Have to Expect on the Olympics in Tokyo

The International Olympic Committee intends to involve new kinds of sport to the program of future Summer Olympics in 2020. In the final resolution, the IOC outlined such new sports as base-ball (soft-ball), karate, surfing, sport climbing, and skateboarding. The selected kinds of sport have already impressed not only the world community but also the professional sportsmen in above-mentioned branches. The proposal to include these types of sport in the Olympic Games in Tokyo was introduced by the IOC in September 2015 and eventually approved in 2016. At the same time, the governance highlights, it is not necessary that these sports will be included in the Olympic program after the 2020 Olympics. It is in the contemplation, that the following sports will have a kind of a “flight-testing” in Tokyo, saving the right not to be included in the subsequent Olympic Games. At this rate, these changes also suit to be the good news for the fans of the online bets during the competitions. Now they will have a wider field for checking the fate and intuition, and will be able to bet here both for the scores of team games and for the persons-winners.

Face to Face With “Pros and Cons” Inside the Society

The following changes in the program of Olympics have met the smash of supporters and opponents, who do not share the feeling of necessary changes and progress. Frankly speaking, such a conservative view does not suit the idea of the Games in general, which must be a locomotive of changes for the better. In the same time, unlikely that the sports composition at Olympics in the 20th or 21st century is similar to the ancient one in Greece in the year of its establishment in 776 BC. Time always dictates certain changes.

Good Intentions

According to the new strategy of the Committee, this step will be an excellent communication outreach with the focus on the young generation. The initiators of such a pioneer work have a good-enough reason and not a less noble goal to attract more youth to the healthy lifestyle, to evidentiate, how sport able to change the life, and showcase the Olympic Games as the modern and on the front burner event. It is expected that base-ball, karate, surfing, sport climbing and skateboarding will increase the importance of the Games, and attract the attention of the Japanese people and new audiences all over the world.