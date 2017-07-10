Wimbledon – Murray, Federer, Djokovic and Nadal all play on a manic monday

Its the second Monday of Wimbledon, and this is one of the most famous days in tennis, its a special day because its the only one of the 4 grand slams that has the womens and mens last 16 on the same day.

Angelique Kerber will be hoping rediscover her best form, as the German looks to retain herr world number one ranking, with Spanish 14th seed Garbine Muguruza her next opponent.

Such is the quality of matches all around the All England Club that this clash of the last two Wimbledon runners-up is the first match on court two at 11:30.

At the same time, newly-crowned French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia faces Ukrainian fourth seed Elena Svitolina, one of the form players of 2016, on court 12.

“To be honest, I’m really not looking at the schedule,” said Kerber.

“I’m trying to think more about my game, it doesn’t matter which court. I just go out there, try to play my game.”

Over on court three it’s Agnieszka Radwanska v Svetlana Kuznetsova, while court 12 hosts French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko against Elina Svitolina.

GB’s Andy Murray & Johanna Konta seek to reach last eight, Federer, Djokovic and Nadal also in action.

Andy Murray plays Paire for the second time, after winning a dramatic match in Monte Carlo last year that sparked a brilliant run of form which ultimately ended in the number one ranking.

“He has very good hands, moves well, takes a lot of chances and goes for his shots,” said the Scot.

“He can be quite up and down. But he seems to have played pretty well so far at this event. I expect it to be tricky.”