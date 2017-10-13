Winx makes it 21 consecutive wins to set up possible race against Enable

Australian wonder mare Winx claimed her 21st consecutive success when winning the Group One Turnbull Stakes in style at Flemington on Saturday.



The six-year-old, having her debut start at the Melbourne track, traveled well throughout the 10-furlong race under jockey Hugh Bowman.

Former British trained horse Ventura Storm lead the field into the home straight but moved ahead at her ease, unless in her last couple of runs, when urged to by her jockey. Winx stretched clear for an impressive six and a half lengths win.

There had been quite the gamble with online bookmakers on the second favorite Humidor who was a 10/1 shot with most bookmakers on the morning of the race and was backed into 13/2 but he was only able to run into 3rd place beaten nearly 8lenghts.

Her trainer Chris Waller said of the win “She’s a brilliant mare, whatever you ask her to do she does. She makes us all look great. It’s just great that the Australian public embraces her, not just here at Flemington but back home (in Sydney). She never disappoints.”

With the news that Enable will stay in training for the 2018 season, a clash between the Arc winner and the superstar Winx at next years Royal Ascot could be one of the greatest races we have ever seen and would no doubt give a huge boost to horse racing as sport as it would attract huge media attention.

Betting companies have opened markets on them racing against each other and with the likely hood that Enable will have home ground advantage bookmakers make her 8/13 with Winx at 6/5. If the race does go ahead there is no doubt that the huge contingent of Australian gamblers online will follow there wonder mare and she could actually go off favorite.

James Doyle is the only jockey to have ridden against both Winx and Enable. He said in an interview this week that he queries the quality of horses Winx has been beating in Australia.

“Winx is doing a fantastic job down there but, to be fair, she can only beat what she’s up against,” Doyle said.

“Hartnell’s a Group 3 winner here – he won the Queen’s Vase – and he’s the second-best horse out there at the moment. There’s no doubt he has improved for going Down Under.

“I suppose you could say Winx beat Highland Reel quite far in the Cox Plate a couple of years ago but, whether or not he seemed to run below par, I just question the ability of the horses she’s beaten compared to Enable.

“Enable’s beaten all our top-flight mile-and-a-quarter and mile-and-a-half horses.”